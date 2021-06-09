RH (NYSE:RH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

RH stock traded down $17.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $611.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,428. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $580.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

