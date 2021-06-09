RH (NYSE:RH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.
RH stock traded down $17.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $611.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,428. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
