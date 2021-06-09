Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 676,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,283,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. 269,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.