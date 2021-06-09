Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $177.03. The company had a trading volume of 222,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.43. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.