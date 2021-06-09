Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,403.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,294.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

