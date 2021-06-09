Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 59,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,745. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.