Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,204 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.54. 7,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,965. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.12. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $225.70 and a one year high of $492.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

