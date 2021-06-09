Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,933. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $947.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

