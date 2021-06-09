Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $119.33. 7,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

