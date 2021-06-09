Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,196,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,192. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

