Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Garmin stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,038. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.31. Garmin has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

