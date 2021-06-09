Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.47 million-126.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

