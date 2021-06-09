OKB (OKB) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $851.14 million and approximately $515.70 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $14.19 or 0.00039101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00907596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.85 or 0.08935772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049206 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

