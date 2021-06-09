Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.87 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report sales of $737.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.59 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDXX stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $567.04. 12,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.87. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.