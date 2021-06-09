Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.52. 63,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. The company has a market capitalization of $329.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

