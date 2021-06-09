International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.35

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.35 and last traded at $147.23, with a volume of 32086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

