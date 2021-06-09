McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. The company has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

