Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.41. 389,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,512,816. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $578.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

