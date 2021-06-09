Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 35 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.52. The stock had a trading volume of 449,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock worth $592,339,911. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.