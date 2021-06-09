Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. 37,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,495. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.