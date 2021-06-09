ING Groep NV Sells 356,340 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 356,340 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 244,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.