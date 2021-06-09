AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

