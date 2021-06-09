Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires 5,135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

