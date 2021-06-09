Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.09. 10,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,251. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $353.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.38.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

