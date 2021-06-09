$199.69 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $199.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.08 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $849.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $916.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 over the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

