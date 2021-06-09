Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $1,037,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,962 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,119 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 312.35 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

