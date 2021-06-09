KLAYswap Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $8.88 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $161.32 million and $8.88 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $20.72 or 0.00057181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00225293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00210286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.06 or 0.01294280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,266.88 or 1.00070810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

