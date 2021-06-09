Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,767. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

