Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Foot Locker (FL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/24/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $61.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $72.00.

NYSE FL traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 37,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,583. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

