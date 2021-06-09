Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after acquiring an additional 596,812 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.48. The company had a trading volume of 755,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

