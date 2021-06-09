Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 128,121 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $263,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.46.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

