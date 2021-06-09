CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.25. 133,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

