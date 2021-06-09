Viberate (VIB) Market Capitalization Hits $10.61 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Viberate has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00914397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.59 or 0.08972289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049274 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

