$239.19 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce $239.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,244. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.