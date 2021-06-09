UniMex Network (UMX) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $88,590.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00061676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00226550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00210348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.35 or 0.01295499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,373.50 or 1.00398291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,730,169 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

