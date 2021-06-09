UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 207,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last 90 days.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

