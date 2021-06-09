JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SES has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$8.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SES has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

