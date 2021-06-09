Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,454. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.