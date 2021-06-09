ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOL. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 83,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,641. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $629.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

