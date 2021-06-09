Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $111.15. 353,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

