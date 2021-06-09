Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 27,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

