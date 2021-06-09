Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,361. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

