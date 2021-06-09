Advisory Research Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,596 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $606.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

