VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.62. VMware posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.26. 20,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,055. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,769 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

