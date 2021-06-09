Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.