Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

