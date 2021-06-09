Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Centene posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,283. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

