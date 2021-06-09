Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00041643 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00252486 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

