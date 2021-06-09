Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,954. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.