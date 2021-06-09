Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.35.

RL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

