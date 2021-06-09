adToken Market Capitalization Achieves $556,722.90 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $556,722.90 and approximately $390.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.00916535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.00 or 0.09015729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049495 BTC.

adToken Profile

ADT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

